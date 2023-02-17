James “Jim” Robert Shaffer Sr., 84, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at his home.
A son of Claude Shaffer and Lyla (Bothel) Twig, he was born Nov. 8, 1938, in Indiana.
Jim proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958. After 20 years as a coal miner, he retired from North American Coal (Helen Mine), where he was known as “Dozer.” Jim was an avid farmer, which he loved doing all his life. He was a member of the Shelocta Sportsmen’s Club and enjoyed hunting, fishing and pitching horseshoes.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Lou (Chappell) Shaffer, of Indiana; three children James Shaffer Jr. and wife Robin, of Shelocta, Mark Shaffer and wife Donna, of Alledonia, Ohio, and Kelly Shirley and husband Ron, of Creekside; a son-in-law Wayne Coursey, of Blairsville; four siblings: Mary Lazor, Clair Shaffer and wife Anita, Jean Uher and Sally Lydic; nine grandchildren: Holly Buterbaugh, C.J. Buterbaugh, Amber Pinkerton and husband Eric, Ronald Shirley and fiancée Maranda Higgins, Mark Shaffer Jr. and wife Alicia, Kristen Phillips and husband Matthew, Steven Shirley, Justin Coursey and Jennifer Lagoda; six great-grandchildren: Kylee, Gavin, Gracie, Natalee, Sophia and Maryann; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Steven Shaffer; a daughter, Tammy Lin Coursey; and four siblings: John Shaffer, Tom Shaffer, Clarence Shaffer and Dorothy Gima.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, with Janet Chappell officiating and Dustin Chappell co-officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.
