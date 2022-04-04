James “Jim” Turner Sutton, 83, of Indiana, passed away at his home on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
He was born Feb. 17, 1939, in Fairchance, to Lindsey and Agnes (Blair) Sutton.
After high school, Jim proudly served in the United States Army. Following his discharge from the Army, he worked for 42 years as a quality control manager for Motor Coil Manufacturing Company.
Jim was an avid sportsman and loved gardening but most enjoyed spending time with his children, granddaughter and great-grandchildren.
Jim is survived by his his wife of 63 years, whom he married July 28, 1958, Lydia Ann (Geelen) Sutton; two daughters, Rhonda Lightner and Kelly Sutton, both of Indiana; granddaughter Linnea (fiancé Stephen Rebovich) Lightner, of Indiana; great-grandchildren Bailey and Brady Oakes, of Indiana; brothers George (Jerry) Sutton, of West Virginia; Edward (Helen) Sutton, of Masontown; Tom Sutton, of Smock; and Ben (Susan) Sutton, of Fairchance; sisters Loretta (Roy) Dewey, of North Huntington; Ester (Richard) Wright, of Galena, Ill.; and Glorie Jean (Royce) Williams, of North Huntington; sisters-in-law Rose Mary Sutton, of Ohio; Joan Sutton, of Fairchance; and Mary Lou (Lyman) Skillman, of Emporium; and many nieces and nephews, especially two very special nephews, Dave and Duncan Jones, of Masontown.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brothers Elmer, Lindsey, Clarence and Donnie Sutton, and one sister, Betty Jane Geary.
Friends will be welcomed by the family from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Bowser Minich Funeral Home, where a memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. with Pastor Jon Ditter officiating.
In lieu of flowers, Jim’s family asks that donations be made in his memory to Homer City Alliance Church, 4674 Old U.S. 119 Highway South, Homer City, PA 15748.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.