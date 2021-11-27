James “Jim” Wayne Tomb Jr., age 95, of Mechanicsburg, and formerly of Indiana, passed away at Messiah Lifeways at Messiah Village on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
Jim was born Wednesday, April 7, 1926, in Indiana, to James Wayne Sr. and Elisabeth W. (Wentz) Tomb, who preceded him in death. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret (Tomb) Norris, and his niece, Elisabeth “Betsy” (Norris) Sanders.
Jim’s survivors include his nephew, James “Jim” Norris and wife, Amy, of Sterling, Va.; his niece, Anne (Norris) Kast, of Warwick, Bermuda; and his nephew-in-law, Alan Sanders, of Danville, N.H.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Jim’s family will be remembering his life privately. Interment in Greenwood Cemetery in Indiana will be at the family’s convenience. Cremation was private.
Jim’s family has entrusted his care to Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory in Mechanicsburg. Read Jim’s full obituary, view his photograph, offer condolences and sympathy, share stories and memories, upload photographs and videos, light a candle and sign his official guest book by visiting www.buhrig.com.