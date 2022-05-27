James “Jim” William Norwood, 63, of Indiana, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital-Laurel Highlands.
Jim was born Nov. 30, 1958, in DuBois, to James M. and Dorothy (Clinton) Norwood. He was the husband of Michele Ann (Wippich) Norwood.
Jim was a member of the John M. Read Masonic Lodge #536 and the Reynoldsville Elk Lodge #519.
Jim was last employed by Omni Cell as the Director of Supply Chain Management.
A gregarious, friendly man who enjoyed traveling and meeting new people, Jim loved his numerous trips to Disney World. He and Michele designed and renovated their Indiana home as a relaxing oasis to share with family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his sons, Zachary (Susan) Norwood, of Meadville, and Adam (Liz) Norwood, of Colorado; grandchildren, Sid, Vanessa and Ben Norwood; sister, Joy Norwood, of Falls Creek; brother, Brian (Wendy) Norwood, of Missoula, Mont.; his mother-in-law, Gerry Wippich, of Trafford; and sister-in-law, Carrie Wippich, of Trafford.
He was preceded in death by his mother; father-in-law, Robert Wippich; and brother-in-law, Randy Wippich.
At Jim’s request, there will be no viewing. Family and friends will be received at a Celebration of Life reception from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Bowser-Minich Funeral Home.
The Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s name to Four Footed Friends in Indiana, or BSA Troop 11 c/o Grace United Methodist Church, 712 Church St., Indiana, PA 15701.
Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.bowserminich.com.