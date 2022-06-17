James “Jim” William Norwood, 63, of Indiana, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital-Laurel Highlands.
Jim was born Nov. 30, 1958, in DuBois, to James M. and Dorothy (Clinton) Norwood. He was the husband of Michele Ann (Wippich) Norwood.
At Jim’s request, there will be no viewing. However, family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life reception from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.bowserminich.com.