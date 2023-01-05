James “Jimmy” L. Heller, 59, of Clymer, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital.
Born May 31, 1963, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Robert and Eloise (Pete) Heller.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lisa (Fennell) Heller; children Joshua (Kristin) Heller, of Clymer, and Matthew (fiancé Beth Nedresky) Heller, of Penn Run; grandchildren Derek, Layton, Damien, Scarlett, Layla, Samantha and Ally; father-in-law Ward Fennell, of Clymer; sisters Elaine (Steve) Little, of Pine Flats, and Barb (Heller) Sharlow, of Leesburg, Va., and Roberta (Heller) Lawson, of Clinton, S.C.; brother John (Valerie) Heller, of Alverda; uncle Richard (Robin) Heller, of Cape Coral, Fla.; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
James was employed at the Keystone Power Plant as a security officer where all the employees knew and enjoyed his laughter. He enjoyed watching wildlife, listening to music, laughing with his friends and family, and being with his wife, sons and grandchildren. James was also an active member of both the American Legion of Clymer and The Eagles of Blairsville.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Family and friends received from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, Clymer, with a memorial service immediately following, with the Rev. Ashley Wyatt officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccabe rooffh.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a donation to help with expenses.