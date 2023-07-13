James John O’Hara, 90, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
The son of James Michael and Rose (Tortella) O’Hara, he was born Sept. 23, 1932, in Ernest.
Jim was a graduate of Indiana Area High School. He had been a coach for the Junior American League and also coached Little League. He enjoyed bowling and loved playing golf. He was a member of St. Bernard Church. As a carpenter, Jim was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, Local 1419, Johnstown.
Jim had assisted in the construction of many of the IUP structures as well as the 1956 wing of Indiana Regional Medical Center.
In his free time, he loved to make bread and making gifts of the bread to friends. Jim will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving is his wife, Patricia (Marcoline) O’Hara, whom he wed June 20, 1959; children James M. O’Hara and his partner Lynn Haraldson, Indiana, Julie (Clifford) Geary, Indiana, and Dr. Christopher (Maribeth) O’Hara, Middletown; grandchildren Benjamin Geary and friend Sarah Huck, Daniel and fiancée Theresa Dwane, Michael, Matthew, Stephen, Katherine and Brendan O’Hara; brother-in-law Peter V. Marcoline, Eighty Four; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Jim in death were his parents; a brother, Jack; and a sister, June Woodburn.
Friends will be received on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
An additional hour of viewing will be held at the funeral home Saturday morning from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. with funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. at the St Bernard of Clairvaux Roman Catholic Church.
Interment will follow in the St Bernard Cemetery.
www.lefdahlfuneral home.com.
