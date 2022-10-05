James L. Anderchin, 79, of Starford, passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was the son of George and Margaret (Hvizdos) Anderchin, born Jan. 11, 1943, in Starford.
Jim was a member of St. Anne Byzantine Catholic Church, Clymer, and was devoted to the Blessed Mother and the rosary. He enjoyed camping, woodworking, gardening, listening to polkas and cooking his famous pirohi. Jim loved spending time with his grandkids and going to all of their activities. He was proud to have served his country in the Army, stationed in Germany and Vietnam. Jim was employed at McCreary Tire for 41 years as a superintendent. Jim was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lois Ann (Hinsinger) Anderchin; two children, Stephanie Leamer and husband Joshua and James G. Anderchin and wife Mandy Wang; and three grandchildren, Brianna, Tara and Austin Leamer.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Mary Ann Bacha and Helen Aloi.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer. A Parastas service will begin at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Divine liturgy will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Anne Byzantine Catholic Church, Clymer, with Fr. Wesley Mash as celebrant.
Interment will be private for the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.