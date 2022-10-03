James L. Anderchin, 79, of Starford, passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer. A Parastas service will begin at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Divine liturgy will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Anne Byzantine Catholic Church, Clymer, with Fr. Wesley Mash as celebrant. Interment will be private for the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.