James L. Bedick Sr., 81, of Loyalhanna Township, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Indiana Regional Medical Center.
“THE MAN, THE MYTH, THE LEGEND.”
Born May 13, 1940, in Saltsburg, he was a son of Matthew Bedick and Anastasia (Rabickow) Bedick.
James proudly served our country with the United States Marines.
He worked as a union carpenter and as a superintendent for commercial building.
James also was a former police officer for Saltsburg.
He also was a member of the Saltsburg American Legion and both the Nowrytown and Saltsburg Sportsmen’s Clubs.
He was a skilled poker player and was even a member of the Steel City Poker League.
James enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking, gardening, mushroom harvesting, making wine and raising ducks.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Connie Smith; and his brother, Matthew Bedick Jr.
James is survived by his children, Jamie (Richard) Gradischek, of Blairsville; James (Synnmarie) Bedick Jr., of Saltsburg; and MaryAnn (Albert Armstrong) Bedick, of Latrobe; grandchildren, Raeanne (Jeremy), Tara (Mike), Shelbi (Eric), Adrienne, James III, Travis (Trisha), Damen (Krista), Dillen, and Cody (Macie); great-grandchildren, Nolan, Myla, Dax, Tenley, Dane, Demi, Chase (arriving Monday!), Mariah, Jordan, Mayah and Miyah; extended family; many great friends; his dog, Jack; his ducks, pheasants, chickens and swans; and last but not least, the love of his life, MaryAnn.
Friends were received in the Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg, on Sunday with Father John Harrold officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the family for the purchase of trees.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.