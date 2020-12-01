James L. Good, 90, of Clarksburg, died suddenly on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh, after a fall.
He was married to Mary Ann (Krcelic) Good, who preceded him in death in June of 2020, for 70½ years.
He was the son of George L. and Melvina H. (Cole) Good and was born on Sept. 20, 1930, in Boquet.
Jim was a farmer all of his life, and also sold machinery for J&M Machinery in New Alexandria.
He served as a county extension agent in Westmoreland County and was on
the board of directors of Agway Corporation for many years. However, his great love was farming and, even after actively retiring, he continued to assist younger farmers on a regular basis.
He is survived by four children, Barbara A. Good, of Cleveland, Ohio; Susan Manna, of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; James D. Good, of Clarksburg; and Michael S. Good, of Indiana; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Evelyn Valesky, of Rillton. He had many dear friends and associates with whom he kept in touch regularly.
He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; four siblings; a daughter, Leslie K. Good; and a daughter-in-law, Shona Good.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Contributions in his memory can be made to the American Heart Association, 444 Liberty Ave. #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
