James L. “Jim” Peterman, 85, of Elderton, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at his home.
He was born Sept. 4, 1935, in Warren, Ohio, to Roy Elwood and Ivah Lenora (Ulrich) Peterman.
Jim was a 1953 graduate of Elderton High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army. He attended Elderton Presbyterian Church. In his younger years, he and his wife raced stock cars and Jeeps and enjoyed camping, snowmobiling and dancing. Jim was an excellent welder and worked on pipelines and his vehicles. Jim worked as supervisor with Apollo Gas Company for many years. After retiring, he and his wife spent 20 years in Jensen Beach, Fla., where he enjoyed surf fishing.
He will be lovingly remembered as a devoted husband and for living life to the fullest.
His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Glenna L. (Wingard) Peterman; his daughter, Sharon C. Aikins and husband Ron, of Shelocta; granddaughter Bethany Smith and husband Ryan; great-granddaughter Eliana Claire Smith; a brother, David Peterman and wife Marilyn, of El Paso, Texas; and his sister, Kathleen Peterman, of Jenson Beach.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his sons, Keith Leroy Peterman and Daren Lee Peterman; and a brother, Raymond Peterman.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s honor to Elderton Presbyterian Church, PO Box 159, Elderton, PA 15736.
