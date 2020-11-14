James L. Kovalcik, 91, of Blairsville, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born Aug. 6, 1929, in Latrobe, he was the son of late John J. and Anna (Cernance) Kovalcik, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by daughter Karen Catherwood; sister Sr. Virginia Kovalcik, RSM; and brothers John, William and Clarence Kovalcik.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Donna (Myers) Kovalcik; sons Daniel Kovalcik and wife, Marlene, Blairsville; Michael Kovalcik and wife, Ronda, New Florence, and Ronald Kovalcik, Fulshear, Texas; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; brother Raymond Kovalcik, Blairsville; and sister Evelyn Zappa and husband, Anthony, Blairsville.
James was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Seward, where he was a very faithful and active member. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was the owner/operator of Karadon Corp., Blairsville.
Friends will be received from 12:30 p.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 425 Bridge St., Seward, with the Rev. Fr. William Lechnar officiating. Interment will be in Armagh Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to American Heart Association, www.heart.org; American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org; or Holy Family Catholic Church, 425 Bridge St., Seward, PA 15954.
