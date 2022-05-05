James L. Marshall, 77, of Lawrenceville, Ga., formerly of Indiana, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022.
The son of Richard and Esther (Spence) Marshall, he was born June 27, 1944, in Smicksburg.
James was a graduate of Marion Center High School and a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of Hilltop Baptist Church in White Township. James had been employed as a truck driver for more than 42 years.
Surviving are his daughter, Pamela (John) McWilliams, of Lawrenceville, and two grandchildren, Jonathan and Courtney McWilliams.
James was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Patricia Marshall.
Funeral arrangements are private.
Interment in Smicksburg Cemetery will be private.