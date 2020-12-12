James Leroy Rice, 88, of Homer City, went to be with his true love, Dorothy, on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.
James was born on May 16, 1932, to Mark and Annie (Blystone) Rice.
He married Dorothy Engle on July 3, 1954. Together they had three loving children, Scott, Denise and Bruce.
Jim served in the United States Air Force from 1950 to 1970 before his retirement. He was a member of the American Legion Post #493 and the Elks Lodge #931. In his past time he and his wife dedicated their time driving children to the Shriners Hospital for necessary treatments. Jim also made many charitable contributions to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, the American Cancer Society, the United States Humane Society and many more. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his grand-dog, Harley. You could always find him sitting on the front porch watching the hummingbirds and rubbing Harley’s belly.
He is survived by his children, Scott (Lek) Rice, of Indiana; Denise (Ken) Getty, of Homer City; and Bruce (Candi) Rice, of Indiana; grandchildren Melissa (David) Bocz, of Lucernemines; Erin (Joseph) Rice-Petrillo, of Indiana; Briana (Joseph) Abel, of Homer City; Nicole (Daryl) Dunmire, of Indiana; and Brett Muir, of Indiana; and great-grandchildren, Ian and Peyton Bocz, Eliza and Penny Petrillo, and Alec Dunmire. He is also survived by his sister, Virginia Bell, of Homer City, and several nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy (Engle) Rice; parents, Mark and Annie (Blystone) Rice; great-granddaughter, Angel Bocz; and siblings, Pete, Twila, Dorothy, Edna and Mary.
James would want to thank Dr. Cash for all of the care that he gave over the years.
Friends will be received Sunday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. A funeral service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Chapel with Pastor Kal Henry officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.