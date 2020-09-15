James L. Sleasman, 53, of Black Lick, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Fayette County.
He was born on Sept. 22, 1966, in Indiana.
Jim enjoyed playing softball.
Surviving are his mother, Nancy Marie (Davis) Fircetz, Black Lick; brothers, Tony Sleasman and wife Jennifer, Blairsville; Joseph Sleasman and wife Staci, Blairsville; and Vincent Sleasman and wife Mindy, Black Lick; sister, Sherry Sleasman, Black Lick; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Fircetz; brother, Domer Sleasman; and niece, Gabrielle Diamond Sleasman.
Visitation will be held at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Matthew Swendler will officiate.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks must be worn in the funeral home and the number of people in at one time will be limited.
Interment will take place in Coral Lutheran Cemetery, Coral.