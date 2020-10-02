James L. Sweeney II

James “Jim” Sweeney, 56, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
Jim was the beloved son of the late James L. Sweeney and Mary Helen (London) Sweeney Hill.
He was the loving father of Laura M. Sweeney, of Gainesville, Fla.; dear brother of Robert (Jeanne) Sweeney, Cathy (Tom) Kitchen, and Debbie (Jerry) Lingenfelter, all of Indiana, and of the late Pat Sweeney and Darlene Padgett; brother-in-law of Paula Sweeney, of Fountain Inn, S.C., and Larry Padgett, of Elyria, Ohio; also numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim was a graduate of Indiana Area High School and of Triangle Tech, where he earned his HVAC certification and then started his own business while assisting his mother in operating her business of BP Inn.
Jim retired his business to care for his mother after she fell ill. After his mother passed, Jim briefly worked as an over-the-road truck driver but found that he missed caregiving. Jim then worked as a caretaker for the elderly and disabled and was the recipient of many awards for his skills.
Jim enjoyed preparing gourmet meals, and it gave him great joy to lavish his creations on friends and family.
A memorial service will be held at Circle Hill Cemetery in Punxsutawney. Arrangements made by the James F. Kutch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 433 Lincoln Hwy., East McKeesport, (412) 823-4054. For online condolences, please visit www.kutchfuneralhome.org.
Pa. Department of Health and CDC guidelines will be followed.