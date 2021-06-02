James L. Townsend

James Leon Townsend, 80, of Spring Church, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Communities at Indian Haven in Indiana.
Jim was born April 26, 1941, in Indiana, the son of Emerson Moore Townsend and Beatrice Jane (Sloan) Townsend.
Jim graduated from Elderton High School in 1959. Drafted into the Army in 1960, Jim completed basic training at Fort Knox, Ky. Most of his service time was in Germany, receiving an honorable discharge in 1962. Jim worked for Buckeye Pipeline Company for 23½ years. He was the owner and corporation president of Townsend Gas & Oil Inc. from 1985 to the present. Jim was a partner in Townsend Properties LP and Townsend Associates.
Jim loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting and fishing at his camp in Potter County and other locations in the states, Canada and Newfoundland. He spent many hours with yard work, his garden, flowers and fruit trees.
Jim has been a lifelong NASCAR fan, traveling to nearly all of the speedways in the states.
Jim had the “gift of gab,” always having a memorable conversation with everyone. He was a member of Indiana Franklin Lodge #313, Coudersport Consistory, American Legion, Apollo Elks, the NRA and many other organizations.
Jim is survived by his wife, Barbara Carrol (Clark) Townsend, whom he married on Jan. 17, 1964; two sons, James Loren Townsend, of Blairsville, and Jeffrey Layne Townsend and Angie, of Blairsville; grandchildren Cole and Carly Townsend; brothers Emerson D. Townsend and wife Gloria, of Spring Church, and Lawrence “Bim” Townsend and wife Sharyn, of Elderton; nephews Dale Townsend and wife Debbie and Dan Townsend and wife Patti; niece Judy (Townsend) Artman and husband Bill; and his loving and faithful dog, Rhea.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister.
At Jim’s request, services and celebration of life remembrances will be private for the immediate family.
