James Lee Cravener, 56, of Shelocta, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at ACMH Hospital.
He was born Dec. 23, 1966, to Robert Lee and Ronda Joyce (Johnston) Cravener in Indiana. James worked as a forklift operator for Fairman’s Trusses, Creekside. He was a member of Shannock Valley VFW Post 6555. He enjoyed side-by-side riding, camping and fishing with his kids and grandchildren, but he loved spending time with his family.
James is survived by his wife, Tonya (Miller) Cravener, whom he married July 17, 2021; his parents, Robert and Joyce Cravener; two daughters, Britney (Terry) McIntire and Angel (fiancé Niko Howard) Crissman; two sons, David Curriston Jr. and Daniel Curriston; three grandsons, Tommy, Benjamin and Oliver; brother, Richard (Lori) Cravener; and two sisters, Wendy (Mark) Fleming and Deb (Tim) Potts.
He was preceded in death by a nephew, Bruce Potts.
As per James’ wishes, there will be no services.