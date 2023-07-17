James Louis “Jim” Cook III, Esquire, 53, of Wexford, passed away suddenly Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
He was the beloved husband of 24 years to Dr. Amanda Lydic Cook.
He was a devoted father to his four children: James Louis IV (JL), Zoe Lucille, Claire Sloan and Thorburn John. He is survived by his mother, Linda Stalnecker Cook, of Indiana; brother Dr. Scott Cook (Sarah), of Indiana; sisters Joy Cook McElwee (George), of Arlington, Va., and Beth Cook Vislosky (Luke), of Cranberry Township; and 11 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. James Louis Cook Jr.
Jim was born in Indiana and graduated from Indiana High School, where he excelled on the basketball court. Chosen to the 1989 Dapper Dan Roundball team, Jim went on to play Division I college basketball for Colgate University. At Colgate, he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity and graduated with a degree in American political theory.
He received his juris doctorate from Widener University Law School. Jim practiced real estate law, intellectual property law and litigation. He was a partner in several business and land development ventures throughout his career.
Dedicated to many charitable causes, Jim served on the board of the Clear Thoughts Foundation, dedicated to funding the discovery of breakthrough drugs and novel treatments for dementia.
Jim was an avid golfer who enjoyed his time on the course and his playing partners even more. His true passion was coaching JL, Zoe, Claire and Thor on the football field and basketball court. Jim was a loyal and devoted friend to many who will miss his easy smile, joyful laugh and Halloween and July Fourth celebrations.
Friends and family were received Sunday at the Schellhaas and Sons Funeral Home, Sewickley, where they will be received again today from 9 a.m. to noon. Funeral services will be private.
Charitable gifts can be made in Jim’s memory to the Clear Thoughts Foundation, https://clearthoughtsfoundation.org/donate/.
