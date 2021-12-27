James M. McConnell, 65, of New Florence (Shady Grove), died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
He was born Oct. 17, 1956, in Johnstown, to parents Burnell J. and Dorothy I. (Nelson) McConnell.
He is survived by his beloved sister and best friend, Audree Lindsey and husband, Bill; sister, Dianne Campbell and husband, Paul; brother, Craig McConnell and wife, Kerry; nieces, Pam Grata and husband, Jeremy, Melissa Gorman and husband, Eric, and Angie Krouse amd husband, Chuck; nephews, Doug Lindsey, Stephen Campbell and wife, Beth, Chad McConnell and significant other, Cassidy, and Kory McConnell and fiancée, Taylor; nine great-nieces and -nephews; a great-great-nephew; a great-great-niece; and many special friends and acquaintances.
Jim was a self-employed welder and fabricator. He was a member of the Masons-Acacia Lodge No. 355, F.&A.M. (Blairsville), Union Signal Corps Reenactors and Ligonier Valley Historical Society. He enjoyed volunteering for the Compass Inn Museum. His interests were many and included painting, Civil War history and re-enactment, camping, baking pies for local county fairs and tending to his property including campsites for others to enjoy.
Per Jim’s wishes, there will be no viewing. A memorial service and dinner will be held at Mt. Tabor Church, Blairsville, at a date to be announced later.
Interment will be held in Germany Lutheran Cemetery where he will be laid to rest with his companion, Boots.
Memorial donations may be given in Jim’s name to the Compass Inn Museum, 1386 US-30 East, Laughlintown, PA 15655 or Track Chairs for Disabled Veterans, c/o Independence Fund, 32379 Collection Center Drive, Chicago, IL 60693-0230.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville.
www.jamesferguson funeralhome.com