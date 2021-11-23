James M. Melnick

James Michael Melnick, 65, of Blairsville, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh.
The son of Metro and Alice (Kelon) Melnick, he was born March 14, 1956, in Latrobe.
Jim graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1974, and worked for Homer City Coal Processing for 39 years, retiring in 2014. Following his retirement, he worked at Lowe’s, Indiana, for four years.
He was attending Hilltop Baptist Church, Blairsville, and was a member of United Mine Workers of America District 2.
Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing the guitar, playing golf with his wife, Joni, and loved his dogs, Luna, Rosie, Daisy, Trixie and his “grandpuppy” Coco.
Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Joni L. (Lichtenfels) Melnick, whom he married April 28, 1979, and his daughter, Lauren M. Melnick, of Cleveland, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Allen Melnick in 2020.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Jack Lucas officiating.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
Memorial donations may be made in Jim’s memory to the Blairsville Public Library Operating Fund, 113 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
