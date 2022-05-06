James M. Serbin

James Michael Serbin, 70, born on May 24, 1951, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, after years of living with challenging neurodegenerative diseases.
He was the son of John and Ann (Polinsky) Serbin, who preceded him in death.
Jim was truly a good person who loved to run and enjoyed history. An educator by profession, he was a teacher and principal for 35 years in the Richland School District, Johnstown.
Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Carole (Clowser); son, Jonathan and his fiancée, Christine DeMaria, New York City; brothers, John and his wife, Nancy, and Tom and his fiancée, Pattie; and a sister, Barbara Henderson and her husband, Jeff.
Friends will be received today from 7 to 9 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, 898 Old Route 119 N., Indiana. An additional hour of viewing will be held on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. with a Blessing Service to immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel.
Interment in Smicksburg Cemetery will be private.
In Jim’s memory, consider donations to University of Pittsburgh, Department of Neurology, Forbes Tower, Suite 8084, 3600 Forbes Avenue at Meyran Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 or, to honor Jim’s Polish/Ukraine heritage, during this historically tragic time, go to https://blog.quiltedtwins.com.