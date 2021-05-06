James Marion Carr, 62, of Blairsville, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
A son of James E. and Dolores (Bixler) Carr, he was born Nov. 25, 1958, in Santana, Calif.
He worked in cable construction as a lineman.
James had a witty personality and a knack for telling stories that could always make you laugh. He was a man of many ideas and had an incredibly creative mind. His big-picture thinking led to many entrepreneurial pursuits.
His work ethic was beyond impressive. Always the teacher, he imparted wisdom to others when given the chance and passed on his vast knowledge about so many things.
James had a passion for music, baseball and animals and was very in tune with nature.
He loved his wife, children, grandchildren and dog more than anything and they will miss him every single day.
Surviving are his wife, Valerie L. (Toft) Carr, whom he married Aug. 30, 1980; four children: Andrea Carr, of Ludlow, Vt.; Austin Carr (Jillian), of Groveland, Mass; Shannon Kayode (Deji), of Monroeville; and Katelyn Carr, of Altoona; three grandchildren: Savannah Carr, Josephine Carr and Samira Kayode: and a brother, Alan Carr, of Dayton, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private visitation will be held at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A memorial service will be held later in the summer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tess’ K9 Rescue.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.