James Means Scott, 83, of Indiana, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023.
Born March 18, 1940, in Butler, to the late Lynn and Ethel (Means) Scott, Jim was a 1958 graduate of Kane High School. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Forrestal and then attended and graduated from the Milwaukee School of Engineering.
Jim worked as an ENI supervisor for Keystone Power Plant, retiring in 1997.
A member of the Clarksburg Presbyterian Church, he enjoyed fishing, golfing, spending time with his grandchildren and was well known for being an excellent storyteller.
Jim is survived by his children James M. (Cindy) Scott, Jr., of Indiana, Julie L. (William) Bowman, of Indiana, and Jodie L. (Greg) Johnson, of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren Jacob (Stephanie) Scott, Austin Johnson, Ryan Bowman, Brady (Mikayla) Johnson, Rachel Bowman, Conor Johnson and Drake Johnson; and one great-granddaughter, Braelyn Scott.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Mae (Yaegle) Scott; as well as a brother, Lynn Scott.
Friends will be received by the family on Monday, June 12, 2023, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, where a service will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 10 a.m. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family in the Sarverville Cemetery, Sarver.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit, www.bowserminich.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.