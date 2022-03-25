James Miller passed away unexpectedly in Indiana, Pa., on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the age of 73.
Jim was a proud Marine who served in Vietnam. He was always quick with a joke that was sure to make you chuckle. When he wasn’t scrubbing his kitchen floor, he enjoyed wildlife and would often phone family to inform them of the number of deer he saw the previous evening.
He always wanted to make sure you would leave a conversation with a smile. He kept that charming personality even through cancer, which he beat last year.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Albert Miller, and brothers Dennis “Bo” Miller and Thomas Miller.
Jim leaves behind three daughters: Regan Ditch and her husband, Josh; Dawn Lawter and her husband, Mickey; and Ashley Pisarcik and her husband, Alan.
He was also the proud Grampy to four grandchildren: Trista Ryan, Kailey Ryan, Hayden Sufka and Noble Ditch. Jim has six surviving siblings who loved and cared for him: Terry Miller, Carol Davis, Richard Miller and wife Diann, Ronald Miller and wife Debra, Patrick Miller and wife Kathy, and Bernadette McManigal and husband Brent. He also leaves behind a number of nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In memory of Jim, hug someone you love today.
The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, is assisting the Miller family.
