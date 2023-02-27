James “Pep” R. Tomayko, 86, of Dixonville, passed away Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the son of Max A. and Mary Elizabeth (Fetsko) Tomayko, born Sept. 7, 1936, in Dixonville.
James was a member of the Church of the Resurrection, Clymer. He played baseball in the Indiana County league, was a life member of the Dixonville Moose, and was a founding member of the Dixonville Sportsman’s Camp.
Pep was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved playing the accordion with various polka bands, playing the accordion for more than 54 years all over the county. Jim served in the United States Army. He loved sharing his lifelong stories to family and friends. He was a loving husband, father and proud grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Christena Grace (Facciani) Tomayko; five children, Randy Tomayko and wife Angie, of Virginia; Kimberly Goodlin and husband Vaughn, of Commodore; Mark Tomayko and wife Judy, of Indiana; Greg Tomayko and companion Lynn Ohler, of Indiana; and Cindy Woods, of Dixonville; one brother, Max E. Tomayko, of Michigan; 17 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Max; sister-in-law Marie Janosko Tomayko; nephew Larry Tomayko; several close uncles, aunts and cousins; and his loving fur companion, Tena.
All services will be private for the family.
The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, is assisting with the arrangements.
The family would like to thank Concordia Visiting Nurses for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Catholic Charities USA at www.catholiccharitiesusa.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.