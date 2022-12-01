James R. Blair, II, 65, of Clarksburg, passed away Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at IRMC, Indiana.
The son of James R. and Barbara A. (Schwab) Blair, he was born July 17, 1957, in Glen Dale, W.Va.
James graduated from Saltsburg High School, Class of 1975. He worked 28 years for Tanoma Mining Company and served as a Young Township supervisor from 2014 to 2022. James was a member of the B.P.O.E #406 Blairsville for the past 47 years and the Masonic Lodge-Williamson #431, Saltsburg.
He enjoyed golfing and loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and beloved German shepherd, Boone.
Surviving is his wife of 23 years, Vicki L. (Kelley) Blair, whom he married on Nov. 20, 1999; two children, Christina L. Blair (fiancé Sean Rush), of Perryopolis, and James R. “JB” Blair (Alexa), of Clarksburg; two stepchildren, Aimee Skok (Joseph), of Katy, Texas, and Zachary B. Hodgman (Megan), of Apollo; two grandchildren, Joshua and Addison Skok; one sister, Cassie Clark (Ralph), of Moundsville, W.Va.; and one brother, Thomas Chiappetta (Ann), of Leesville, La.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Michael Chiappetta.
Family and friends will be received Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home, Blairsville, with Pastor Jack Lucas officiating.
