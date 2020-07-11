James R. Fritsch Jr.

After a full and generous life James R. “Fritz” Fritsch Jr., 68, passed away in his Armstrong Township home peacefully early on Thursday morning, July 9, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 22, 1951, in Pittsburgh, to the late James R. Fritsch Sr. and Lillian A. (Pealer) Fritsch.
Jim was a graduate of Chartiers Valley Senior High School in 1969 along with his wife, Barbara (Farinella) Fritsch.
He was employed as a lineman for Verizon for over 30 years serving Indiana County. Jim will be remembered as “Fritz” the Indiana Borough maintenance man for 13 years. His part-time job many times took up full-time hours as he forged his way to work in the winter to “clear the way” for people to safely walk in town.
Jim is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara; daughters, Jaime (Jerry) Alexander, McIntyre; and Jennie Fritsch, Robinson; and six grandchildren, Candace, Jessa, Robert, Alexander, Samantha and Jett James.
All those who found a place in the heart of “Fritz” are invited to attend a dove release in his honor at Oakland Cemetery on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
“Jim prayed to God,” says Barbara, and “while holding hands we came to Him as husband and wife, asking for God’s mercy and grace in our situation in Jesus name, Amen.” Jim said “Okay.” Barbara then said, “your will be done in Jesus name, Amen.” “Fritz” said, “Okay.” We all know just where he went and that we will see him again.