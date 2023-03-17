James R. Harper

James “Jim” Reed Harper, 86, of Greenville, S.C., formerly of Indiana, joined the Church Triumphant on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
He was born March 29, 1936, in Pittsburgh, to William Edward Harper and Evelyn Marie Blank Harper.
Jim graduated from Indiana High School in 1955. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the 1st Artillery Infantry, and was one of the original and longest-serving employees of the Fisher Scientific Company in Indiana.
Jim was an active member of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church and served as president of the Canterbury Commons HOA for many years. Jim was well-known for his humor and humility, ability to fix just about anything, willingness to help others and for his love of God and family.
Jim was the beloved brother of Edward, Walter (Janet) and Robert (Sue) Harper; and father of Mary Jane Pella (Mark), Timothy J. Harper (Brandy), Dorse Spicher (Susie) and Christopher Spicher (Sandy). Jim deeply loved his nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Zaczyk; first wife Judith E. Harper; and second wife Shirley J. Harper.
He will be laid to rest at Oakland Cemetery, Indiana, with a private family service at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, 200 Clairvaux Drive, Indiana, PA 15701.
