James R. Kough

James Robert Kough, 75, of Creekside, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, while at St. Andrew’s Village.
The son of Jesse Lyle and Martha Elizabeth (Cribbs) Kough, he was born May 29, 1945, in South Bend Township.
James was employed for Bob Long Plastering for many years before retiring from AFLCIO Labor Union. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and helping on the family farm.
James along with his wife, Dianna, worked together at many craft shows. He will be remembered for his sense of humor.
Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Dianna (Spence) Kough; daughter, Amy Kough; and many nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
Interment in Grove Chapel Cemetery will be private.