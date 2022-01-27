James Richard Barker, 71, of Avonmore, passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at William Penn Care Center in Jeannette.
He was born Sunday, Oct. 8, 1950, in Avonmore, the son of Jack E. and Thelma I. Fennell Barker, who preceded him in death.
He was a United States Air Force veteran. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his children, Richard Barker (Tina) and Michael Barker (Mika) both of England; Cathi Owens (Matt) of Maysville, Mo.; Jimmy Maher (Betsy), of Illinois; 10 grandchildren; a brother, Barry L. Barker (Cheryl), of Saltsburg; his first wife, Patty Maher; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his second wife, Julia Barker, and a brother, Jack D. Barker.
At Jim’s request, all funeral arrangements were private. The family would like to thank all those who took part in Jim’s care at William Penn Care Center for their outstanding efforts.