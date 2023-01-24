James Richard McCurdy, 88, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, while at UPMC Altoona.
The son of Clair and Vada (Weaver) McCurdy, he was born Sept. 29, 1934, in Sagamore. Jim proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He later enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and retired in 1977, having earned the rank of senior master sergeant.
Music was an important aspect of Jim’s life. He was director of the Cadet Drum and Bugle Corps at the Air Force Academy (1970-77), the band director at Bishop Carroll High School (1978-85), and he also performed with several big bands over the years. Jim served as a houseparent for two years at Milton Hershey School. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting and the mountains.
Surviving is his wife, Elaine (Ziegler) McCurdy, whom he wed in Oct. of 1956; children Greg (Heather) McCurdy, Keith McCurdy and Lori Walton; grandchildren Matt, Kira, Justin and Joel; brother Clair McCurdy; sister Jean Langdon; and many nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; sister Helen Hoover; and brother Raymond McCurdy.
Friends will be received on Thursday from 2 to 3 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel. The interment will be private.
