James Richard Prenni, 68, of Nowrytown, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
The son of Evo S. and Frances Colella Prenni, he was born Thursday, Dec. 3, 1953, in Foster.
Before his retirement, he was employed as a truck driver. James was a military veteran having served in the U.S. Air Force. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing and most recently racing dirt track “four cylinders” that he built with his son. They frequented Marion Center, Dog Hollow and Latrobe race tracks.
He is survived by three children, Luann Carpenter, of South Carolina; Christopher Prenni, of Leechburg; and Clint M. Prenni and his wife, Wendy, of Avonmore; two grandchildren, Kayla and Tiana Prenni; his brothers Lewis “Lou” Prenni and his wife, Clara, of Saltsburg, and Lawrence “Luke” Prenni, of Salina; his sister Frances “Sam” Boston, of Ernest; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Evo Prenni, and a sister, Loretta “Bonnie” Shaffer.
At his request, all arrangements and services are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home, 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore, PA 15618.
