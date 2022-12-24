James Robert (Bob) Murray, 96, passed away Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
His legacy is carried on by his five children, Gordon Murray, Pat Scheib, Julie Franco, Chris Murray and Len Murray; plus 13 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was born April 26, 1926. Bob was a professional photographer and career educator. After serving with the Army Air Corps in World War II, he earned his undergrad degree at Edinboro State College and his master’s at Penn State.
He joined Indiana State Teachers College in 1956, where he taught audio-visual instruction. Indiana State became IUP and Dr. Bob’s AV class grew into the Communications Media department. In 1968, he and his wife, Jan, moved their family of seven to Guam, where he led the team that established the PBS station there. He returned to work at IUP in 1970, until he retired in 1987 and moved to Arizona.
Bob’s idea of retirement included working with sons Gordon and Chris in their AV production company, camera club meetings and exhibitions, RV club trips, writing a 500-page autobiography and playing softball twice a week until he was 90.
Bob’s ashes will be interned next to Jan, his wife of 63 years, at Desert Palm Presbyterian in Sun City West, Ariz.