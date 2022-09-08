James Robert Shaffer, 64, of Indiana, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
The son of James Simpson and Alice Mae (Shaffer) Risinger, he was born March 30, 1958, in Brookville.
Jim had been employed numerous years by the Indiana County Workshop in the janitorial department.
He had been a member of FOE Lodge 1468 and LOOM Lodge 174. His interests included music, playing pool, bowling, dancing, karaoke and playing bingo.
Surviving are a niece, Danielle Kelly, of Blasdell, N.Y.; and a nephew, Peter Shaffer, of Blasdell, N.Y.
Preceding Jim in death were his parents; brother, Edward; and stepfather, Joseph B. Risinger.
Funeral arrangements will be private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
