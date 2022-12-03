James Ronald “Freckles” Sherbaugh Sr., 79, of Derry, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Veteran’s Hospital, Pittsburgh.
The son of Joseph P. and Elizabeth (Henderson) Sherbaugh, he was born June 8, 1943, in New Derry.
Jim graduated from Derry Area High School, Class of 1961, and worked as an electrician at Derry Westinghouse for 27 years, before retiring in 1995.
He was a member of Independent Baptist Church in Blairsville and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He enjoyed buying and selling antiques.
Surviving are his wife of 35 years, Marion L. (Bolen) Sherbaugh, whom he married Aug. 16, 1987; four children, James R. Sherbaugh Jr., of Ohio; Denise Nichols (Dave), of Millwood; Joseph Sherbaugh, of Trenton, S.C.; and Keith Sherbaugh, of Latrobe; three grandchildren, Christopher, Megan and Michael; two great-grandchildren; and his four-footed pal, Sidney.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Shirley Bungard and Dolores Mackey; and a brother, William Sherbaugh.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with Pastor Rob Ingmire officiating.
Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Clarksburg.
Blairsville Military Honor Guard will conduct military services at the cemetery.
