James Russell Palmer, 84, of Indiana, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Henry Clay Villa in Markleysburg.
The son of Ira Bain and Ruth C. (Russell) Palmer, he was born March 22, 1938, in Indiana.
Mr. Palmer taught music and was the band director at Conemaugh Valley School District before returning to college to earn his master’s. James then became a sociology professor at Edinboro University, where he retired in 2001. He enjoyed ballroom dancing and was an active member of the Indiana Ballroom Dance Club. His hobbies consisted of antique cars, tennis, golf, travel and singing; he sang in the choir at Calvary Presbyterian for many years.
James is survived by his wife, Elaine Palmer, whom he married April 15, 2003; stepchildren, Shawn (Sarah) Foster, of Bloomingdale, Ill., and Kristen (Ricky) Hathaway, of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Kai, Ocean and Faith Foster and Ian and Journey Hathaway; one brother, George (Teresa) Palmer, of Bloomington; two sisters, Dorothy Palmer, of Indiana, and Ruth Vondra (Jim Radtke), of LaGrange, Ill.; one sister-in-law, Valerie Palmer, who was married to Bain Palmer Jr., of Marion Center; various nieces and nephews; and his cherished rescue dog, Precious.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his brother, Bain Palmer Jr.
As a registered organ donor, Jim’s organs will be donated to the Center for Organ Recovery and Education to be used in medical research.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of Evergreen Cremations Inc. located in Indiana. Memorial contributions can be made to Four Footed Friends in remembrance of and to honor the life of James R. Palmer. Donations can be made directly on their website at: fourfootedfriends.org or mailed to 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
