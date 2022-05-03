James S. Daugherty

James Scott Daugherty, known to others as Curly Jim, was a loving son, brother, husband and father. A resident of Philippi, W.Va., he passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Broaddus Hospital. He was 81.
Jim was born June 4, 1940, in Philippi. He was a son of James Thomas and Elsie (Overfield) Daugherty.
Surviving are children James Scott Daugherty Jr. and wife Becky, of Black Lick; Marcy Daugherty, of Penn Run; Jason Daugherty and wife Shannon, of Phoenix, Ariz.; and Lori Ann Daugherty, of Philippi; grandchildren, Johnathan and wife Chelsea, Rebecca and husband Zack, Josh, Katie, Madison, Kallie, Jay, Loretta and Gauge Thomas; great-grandchild, Nora; siblings, Shirley Shockey and husband Lloyd, of Lodi, Ohio; William “Bill” Daugherty and wife Wilma, Ernie Daugherty and wife Barb, Henry Daugherty and wife Shelia, John Daugherty, Ila Mae Foreman and husband Sonny, all of Philippi; and Tressie Tuttle, of Buckhannon, W.Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents as well as his wife, Wanda Daugherty; brother, Don Daugherty; sister, Agnes Saffle; and his canine companion, Cheesecake.
Jim worked as a gas well driller for Sam Jack Drilling and Whipstock Drilling Inc. until his accident. Before becoming paralyzed, Jim was an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed looking for ginseng and mushrooms, hunting and taking family on fishing trips. Jim loved coaching baseball. He enjoyed listening to his brothers play music. He was a trooper; he never complained and he always had a smile on his face, no matter the circumstance. Jim was the kind of person who would give you the shirt off his back and not ask for anything in return. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Friends were received at the Wright Funeral Home and Crematory, 220 N. Walnut St., Philippi, on Monday. A dinner and time of reflection of Jim’s life followed the visitation at the Union Community Building. In honor of Jim’s wishes, cremation will honored.
