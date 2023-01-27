James Sigmund “Jim” Spotts, 86, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at home in Penn Run, surrounded by loved ones.
Born July 26, 1936, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Sigmund and Helen (Rejman) Spotts.
Jim and his wife owned a retail business for more than 50 years. His numerous friends will remember his friendly, outgoing and upbeat personality. He enjoyed telling jokes, talking on the phone with friends, eating at restaurants with family and friends, following the stock market and watching Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates games. Jim also loved eating vegetables from his garden each summer, showing off his large zucchinis and sharing the bounty with others.
He had a vast collection and extensive knowledge of old movies, and an incredibly amazing memory. Jim never knew a stranger, making conversation with everyone he met. He was extraordinarily generous, always willing to help someone out of a jam.
Jim will be sadly missed by his loving wife of nearly 55 years, Karen (Stockdale) Spotts, of Penn Run; as well as his children, Beth (D.P.) McIntire, of Raleigh, N.C.; Ginny (Hugh) Mahaney, of Raleigh, N.C.; David (Chrissie) Spotts, of Sugar Grove; and Karen (Dennis) Jackson, of Milton, Fla.; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by siblings Anne Biercewicz, of Pittsburgh; Karen Visconti, of Moon Township; Stanley (Kathy) Spotts, of Gibsonia; Joseph Spotts, of Sarver; and Richard (Linda) Spotts, of Renfrew; as well as brothers-in-law Edward (June) Stockdale, of Walkersville, Md.; and Randy (Cindy) Stockdale, of Carterville, Ill.
The family plans to hold a celebration of life in early February.
The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, is assisting the Spotts family.
