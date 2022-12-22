James Stewart Gallo, 83, Homer City, passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, while a patient at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Andrew and Rachael (Stewart) Gallo, he was born Aug. 17, 1939, in Graceton.
Fondly known as “Pap”, he had attended Laura Lamar High School. During his life he had been employed by Season All Industries, R&P Coal Company and Don Huey Construction.
Jim was a member of Coral Lutheran Chapel and UMWA Local 488.
He cherished time spent with his family, playing softball, watching football and baseball, jogging, taking walks, hunting, mowing grass and keeping his vehicles clean.
He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Surviving is his wife, Elizabeth “Betty, Tete” Gallo; daughters Pamela (Greg) Holsinger, of Indiana, and Lisa Renz, of Graceton; grandchildren Brandon (Stacey) Mytrysak, of Brush Valley, Nicole (Andy) Neely, of Aliquippa, Michael (Kelsey) Holsinger, of Shaler, Patrick (Melanie) Renz, of Jacksonville, Fla., Zachary Grady, of Graceton, and Zoe Renz, of Indiana; great-grandchildren Lilly and Elena Mytrysak, of Brush Valley, Benjamin and Paisley Neely, of Aliquippa, James and Isabel Renz, of Jacksonville, and Matthew Valenti, of Northern Cambria; a brother, Gary (Dorothy) Gallo, of Homer City; nieces and nephews Marcie (John) Perfetti, of Blairsville, Michael (Andrea) Crusan, of Indiana, Jennifer (Tom) Kinter, of Homer City, Chad (Alicia) Akers, of Indiana, and Lisa Akers, of Armagh; sister-in-law Janet Akers, of Homer City; and special friends Bill and Barb Yanoschick and Denny and Lynn Stiles.
Preceding Jim in death were his parents; nephew Archie Akers; sister-in-law Mary Ann Akers; and a brother-in-law Charles Akers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UMWA Assistance Fund, 51 11th Street, Box 200, Lucernemines, PA 15754.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
