James T. Bender

James Thomas Bender, “Mr. B.,” 77, of Blairsville, died peacefully on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in his home.
He was the son of John Bender and Julia (Molnar) Bender; he was born in Homer City on April 11, 1943.
Jim, more affectionately known as “Mr. B.” or “Uncle Jim,” as many of you knew him, was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved to spend time with friends and family at the family camp. On weekends, you could find Jim at one of his grandkids’ hockey or soccer games. He was also a proud supporter of local sports, both Blairsville and Homer-Center High School teams; as well as IUP, Pitt and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He was a graduate of Laura Lamar High School, Class of 1961. He worked for Verizon for over 40 years until his retirement in 2005. He proudly served as a medic in the United States Navy. Jim was a member of the Holy Protection of Mary Byzantine Catholic Church in Homer City and the Nashville PA Trout Club.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife of more than 50 years, Barbara A. (Foye) Bender, of Blairsville; two daughters, Amanda Brunetto (Lance), of Greensburg, and Melissa Fezer (Richard), of Cary, N.C.; five grandchildren, Jillian Fezer (19), Jenna Fezer (16), Jordan Fezer (16), Aiden Brunetto (16) and Corinne Brunetto (14); a sister, Helen Nymick (Mickey), of Homer City; a brother, Kenneth Bender (Mary), of Indiana; and a sister-in-law, Sylvia Bender, of Lawrence. Jim was also adored by his many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, John Bender.
As per Jim’s wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral Mass. A celebration of Jim’s life is being planned for a later date.
Jim was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
Memorial contributions in Jim’s memory may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation at 707 Grant St. #3700, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or 365 Hospice at 119 S. Main St., Carrolltown, PA 15722.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.