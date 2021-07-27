James T. ‘JT’ Holley

James Thomas “JT” Holley, 25, of Indiana, died Thursday, July 22, 2021, unexpectedly at his home.
He was a 2014 graduate of Marion Center High School where he participated in wrestling and football for many years. He worked at Miller Fabrication Solutions as a welder in Homer City. He loved fishing, hunting, trapping and country music, but most of all loved raising his son. He loved spending time with his family and friends who are all very close.
He leaves behind his beloved son, Drew; his parents, Laurene and Bob Snyder, of Indiana; his brother, Jeremy Burkett (Angela), of Harrisburg; sister, Lindsay Duplinsky (Brandon); two half-sisters, Allisha Holley and Jessica Holley-Clark; stepbrother, Nathan Snyder, Ohio; stepsister, Marcie Spangler (Michael), Ohio; significant other, Kalista Jones; paternal grandmother, Donna Krouse; and along with uncles, aunts and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his sister, Tiffany Nicole Burkett; his paternal grandfather, Kenneth Holley; and maternal grandparents, LaVonne and Harvey Horn, both of whom he lost last year.
Cards and condolences can be sent to Bob and Laurene at 92 Dales Road, Indiana, PA 15701 and Siera and Drew at PO Box 224, Ernest, PA 15739.
Interment will be at Union Cemetery in Shelocta.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.