James Valentine Conti, 70, of Indiana, died on Friday, July 15, 2022.
James was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 15, 1952, to John F. Conti Sr. and Emily Phyllis Tadeo.
He was a Clymer resident for 20 years. Jim was a bus driver for Indiana Area School District. He also worked at IndiGO.
Jim is greatly missed by his ex-wife Sarah and brothers-in-law, Rick and Dave Allison and families. Jim joined family and friends at all Allison family get-togethers.
He was cremated by Pittsburgh Cremation Services at the end of July.