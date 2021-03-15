James W. Compton

James William “Bill” Compton, 61, of Clarksburg, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
The son of James T. and Mary Jo Compton, of Clarksburg, Bill was born June 30, 1959.
Bill graduated from Saltsburg High School. He married the love of his life, Linda, on Oct. 26, 1984. Together they had two delightful daughters that he treasured. Bill wanted to give his children the understanding that no matter what happens in life, be grateful for life itself because it is a gift … and never give up.
After high school, Bill continued to help his father and worked on the family dairy farm and bred Registered Holsteins. He was a member of the Clarksburg Trinity Presbyterian Church where he was a deacon. In 2001 he experienced a farming accident that caused a severe head injury and left him unable to farm. Even though he was unable to continue his work on the farm, his spirit did not quit. He tried hard to help others and raised funds for other head injury patients, volunteered with Hospice and St. Andrew’s and enjoyed filling in for Santa. Bill had been a 4-H leader, former director of COBA Select Sire Breeders Association, and when young, Bill and Linda were representatives as the Couple for the National Institute for Cooperative Education.
Bill is survived by his spouse, Linda (Wilderson) Compton; two daughters, who he was so proud of, Angela Compton-Coleman (Nathan) and Stephanie Halicke (Justin). He is also survived by his brother, Barry T. Compton (Duffy); his sister, Cheryl Capozoli (Keith); and his beloved grandchildren, Phoebe Compton, Chloe and Carter Coleman and Olivia Halicke; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James T. and Mary Jo Compton.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 36 N. 7th St., Indiana, where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jerry Hoch officiating. Burial will follow at St. Bernard’s Cemetery, Indiana.
If so desired, memorial funds may be directed to the Clarksburg Trinity Presbyterian Church, 18 Clarksburg Road, Clarksburg, PA 15725. The family would like to thank the church members for their gift of services in 2001 when they graciously volunteered their time to take Bill to rehabilitation appointments. Without their support, Bill’s quality of life would have been adversely different.