James W. “Mike” Coulter, 76, of Indiana, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, after a courageous battle with bone cancer.
The son of J. Paul and Martha (Kinter) Coulter, he was born Dec. 31, 1946, in Indiana.
Mike was raised in West Lebanon until he turned 8 years old. He and his family then moved to Shelocta, where they owned and operated Coulter’s Service Station.
After the passing of his parents, Mike was proud the station remained opened for 50 years.
After graduating from Indiana High School, he attended Vale Technical for auto mechanics. After completing the course, he repaired vehicles at the service station.
He joined the Army National Guard in August 1966 and worked in the motor pool until he was honorably discharged in August 1972.
Afterward, he was employed for 38 years as a bus driver for the Indiana School District.
He always said he had the best bunch of kids riding his bus No. 15.
Upon retiring from bus driving, he worked for Diamond Medical as a driver for 15 years and enjoyed the people he met.
Mike enjoyed hunting and was a member of several bowling leagues, Indiana Eagles and the Moose. He was a former member of the Shelocta Sportsmen’s Club.
He liked going to stock car races and loved watching NASCAR. His favorite driver was Dale Earnhart Sr. and was proud to have gotten his autograph.
Surviving is his wife Luana Henderson Coulter, whom he wed Sept. 28, 1968; two sons, James and Brett; and two granddaughters, Hannah and Aleena, who will all miss him deeply. He is also survived by a brother-in-law; several sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceding Mike to Heaven were his parents; parents-in-law; brother Robert P.; several nieces, nephews, brothers-in law and sisters-in-law.
The family would like to thank the staff of Communities at Indian Haven for their compassionate care and loving attention.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
Interment will be private.
