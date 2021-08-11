James William Owens Sr., 70, of Indiana, passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at his residence.
The son of Ellie Johnson, he was born March 1, 1951 in Patchogue, Long Island, N.Y.
James was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a born again Christian who enjoyed studying scripture and preaching the word of God.
James would never let an opportunity pass by without sharing the gospel. He enjoyed listening to his scanner especially for police and fire department reports.
Surviving are his children, Rebecca (Jason) Spencer, of Fort Worth, Texas, and James (Sheena) Owens Jr., of Indiana; grandchildren, Amber, Alyssa, Michael, Madison and David Spencer, Andrew Bustillos, Jaena Owens, James Arieli, Brittany, Nathaniel and Charity Bentz, Wyatt Reed and Adalida Neal; brothers, Joseph (Eileen) Owens, of Long Island, N.Y., and Phillip (Nadira) Howland, of Long Island, N.Y.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service with full military rites will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
The John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.