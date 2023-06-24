James W. “Red” Kinter Sr., 73, of Brush Valley, died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at his home.
Born July 5, 1949, in Indiana, he was the son of Mary (Clark) Kinter.
Red was a coal miner employed by various coal companies, retiring from the 84 Mine of R&P Coal in 2002.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as spending time with his family.
Red is survived by two sons, Tom (Jen) Kinter and James W. Kinter Jr., both of Homer City; sisters Vivian Kinter, of Indiana, and Lisa (Brian) Rearick, of Shelocta; brother Frank Kinter, of Indiana; nephews Christopher (Karen) Kinter, of New York, and Braedon Rearick, of Shelocta; great-niece Kaitlyn Kinter; and a great-nephew Jack Kinter.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Lynn (Hoover) Kinter in 2021; and two brothers, Todd and John Kinter.
Friends will be received Monday, June 26, 2023, from noon until the time of service at 2 p.m. in the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana. Interment will take place in Brush Valley Cemetery.
