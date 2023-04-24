James Wesley Reigle, 85, of Blairsville, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Mountain View Senior Living & Memory Care, Greensburg.
The son of Clyde O. Reigle and Beulah Myers, he was born Dec. 29, 1937, in Rimersburg.
Reigle was a U.S. Army veteran.
He worked as a groundskeeper at Torrance State Hospital for 28 years until his retirement and worked at the Blairsville Bi-Lo after his retirement.
He attended the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, Blairsville.
Surviving are two sons, Kenneth J. Reigle (Cynthia), Blairsville, and David W. Reigle, Tarentum; two daughters, April Jean Reigle, Blairsville, and Colleen L. Brubaker, Blairsville; and a granddaughter, Tabitha Brubaker, Monroeville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 64 years, F. Elaine (Pierce) Reigle, on Sept. 17, 2022; a brother-in-law, Ralph Lichtenfels; and a nephew, Wayne Lichtenfels.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. today at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, with Pastor John L. Buchmann officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Bethel Cemetery, Clyde, with Pastor Jack Lucas Officiating. Military services will be accorded by the Blairsville Military Honor Guard at the cemetery.
The family would like to thank the past and present staff at Mountain View Senior Living & Memory Care and Bridge’s Hospice for their father’s care.
Please consider donating to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 1359 Broadway Ste. 1509, New York, New York 10018, in Mr. Reigle’s memory.
