Jamie L. McAninch, 72, of Saltsburg, passed away Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at IRMC, Indiana.
He was born Tuesday, Sept. 5, 1950, in a brand new 1950 Cadillac ambulance in Allegheny Township. Jamie was the son of John and Alma McAninch.
He was a past member of the Avonmore Volunteer Fire Department from 1963 to 1981 and the Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department from 1981 until his passing. He worked at the Kiskiminetas Spring School for 32 years before retiring in August 2013 as their equipment manager and transportation director for more than 15 years.
Jamie will always be remembered as a friend to all and a helping hand whenever needed.
He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Lee Robert McAninch; and three sisters, Tamara K. Smith, Sandra McAninch and Judy Valore.
Family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Corridoni Funeral Services Inc., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. Funeral services will be conducted at 8:30 p.m. in the funeral home, with Pastor Lee Rupert officiating.
Interment will be held in the Iselin Union Cemetery, Iselin.
